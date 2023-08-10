Reviewing XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) & Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Worksport and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50

Worksport currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.09%. XOS has a consensus target price of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 302.44%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Worksport.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $100,643.00 562.63 -$12.53 million ($0.78) -4.23 XOS $34.04 million 2.05 -$73.32 million ($0.44) -0.93

This table compares Worksport and XOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Worksport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XOS. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -13,240.00% -51.90% -38.72% XOS -225.43% -80.67% -49.94%

Risk & Volatility

Worksport has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XOS beats Worksport on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers. It also offers Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. The company also sells its products through online retail channels. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

