Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.62 and traded as high as C$6.10. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$5.81, with a volume of 471,463 shares.

Separately, Cormark set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of Journey Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

The company has a market cap of C$353.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.41.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.05. Journey Energy had a net margin of 70.83% and a return on equity of 71.04%. The firm had revenue of C$58.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.4477727 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

