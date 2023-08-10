The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.53

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.53 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 99.20 ($1.27). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 98.60 ($1.26), with a volume of 1,251,606 shares traded.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -704.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.58.

The Bankers Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a GBX 0.62 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -1,428.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Bankers Investment Trust

About The Bankers Investment Trust

In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Richard West bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £5,760 ($7,361.02). Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

