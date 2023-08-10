Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.08

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.08 and traded as low as $13.08. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 825,863 shares traded.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s payout ratio is -7,650.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,972,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,266,000 after purchasing an additional 295,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,915,000 after acquiring an additional 194,264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 721,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,047,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 130,350 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

