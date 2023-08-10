Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.08

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.08 and traded as low as $13.08. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 825,863 shares traded.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s payout ratio is -7,650.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
