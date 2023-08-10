Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.46

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.49. Leju shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 285,210 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leju in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).
