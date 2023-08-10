ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.51

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.51 and traded as low as $41.73. ATS shares last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 51,252 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ATS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on ATS from C$72.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of ATS from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ATS to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
