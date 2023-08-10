Comparing AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 21.05% 23.49% 16.52% AdTheorent 10.12% 8.41% 7.06%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 4 29 1 2.91 AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alphabet and AdTheorent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $142.19, suggesting a potential upside of 9.67%. AdTheorent has a consensus target price of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 142.95%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Alphabet.

Risk & Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and AdTheorent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $282.84 billion 5.78 $59.97 billion $4.72 27.47 AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.78 $29.34 million $0.17 8.65

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats AdTheorent on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, analytics, AI, and machine learning, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

