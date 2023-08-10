Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Fuse Medical Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.
About Fuse Medical
Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fuse Medical
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Best Renewable Energy Stocks as Summer Heat Builds
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Kinder Morgan Shines With Dividend Yield, Cash Flow, Buybacks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.