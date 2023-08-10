CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $497.55

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 497.55 ($6.36) and traded as low as GBX 432 ($5.52). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 432 ($5.52), with a volume of 20,328 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CML

CML Microsystems Stock Performance

CML Microsystems Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 448.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 497.55. The company has a market cap of £67.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,440.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,666.67%.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.