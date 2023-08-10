Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.76

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.76 and traded as low as $11.53. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 40,100 shares traded.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 80,137 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 62,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 56,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

