Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.76

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.76 and traded as low as $11.53. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 40,100 shares traded.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Best Renewable Energy Stocks as Summer Heat Builds
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- Kinder Morgan Shines With Dividend Yield, Cash Flow, Buybacks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.