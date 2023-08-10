Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.19

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as low as $8.76. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 15,121 shares traded.
Nortech Systems Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems Company Profile
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
