Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.19

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as low as $8.76. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 15,121 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,938 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.41% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

