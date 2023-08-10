Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.03

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.03 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.20 ($0.13). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,267,282 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.28) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.28) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of £65.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.02.

(Get Free Report)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.