Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.35

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.35 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.56). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.56), with a volume of 22,871 shares trading hands.

Redcentric Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £191.42 million, a PE ratio of 2,450.00 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72.

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.

