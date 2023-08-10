CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.97

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.97 and traded as high as C$32.34. CAE shares last traded at C$32.00, with a volume of 1,405,063 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.38.

CAE Stock Up 8.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 1.1687177 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

