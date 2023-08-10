Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.59

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as low as $8.36. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 21,569 shares traded.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

