Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.59

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as low as $8.36. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 21,569 shares traded.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- 3 Best Renewable Energy Stocks as Summer Heat Builds
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Kinder Morgan Shines With Dividend Yield, Cash Flow, Buybacks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.