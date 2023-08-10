accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $744.16

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 744.16 ($9.51) and traded as low as GBX 744 ($9.51). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.58), with a volume of 23,719 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.23) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £310.58 million, a PE ratio of 4,166.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 761.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 744.20.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

