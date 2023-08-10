Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $2.35. Sappi shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 372 shares changing hands.

Sappi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

