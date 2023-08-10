PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.12

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.12 and traded as low as $9.86. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 25,069 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
