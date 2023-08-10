PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.12

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.12 and traded as low as $9.86. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 25,069 shares trading hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCQ. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

