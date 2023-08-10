Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.14. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software, including applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

