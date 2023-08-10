Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 363,120 shares changing hands.

Enertopia Stock Down 17.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium in Canada. It holds 100% in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium Project comprising 88 lode mining claims covering 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Golden Aria Corp. and changed its name to Enertopia Corp.

