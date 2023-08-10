Prometeus (PROM) Reaches One Day Volume of $442,047.87

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.17 or 0.00014122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $80.20 million and $442,047.87 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

