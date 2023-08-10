Orchid Trading Up 71.5% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 71.5% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $86.20 million and $97.54 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013786 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,530.58 or 1.00024444 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07715814 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $65,715,864.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

