Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0589 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $59.37 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,559,526,345 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,559,526,344.530865 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05864867 USD and is down -6.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $68,905,268.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

