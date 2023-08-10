Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Lowered to $10.50 at Bank of America

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.81.

Get Funko alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FNKO

Funko Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of FNKO opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Funko has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 142,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $1,141,776.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 313,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Funko by 36.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 98.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Funko by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.