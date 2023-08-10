Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bancolombia

Bancolombia Stock Down 1.1 %

CIB stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,993,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,315,000 after buying an additional 84,456 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,485,000 after purchasing an additional 271,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,202,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,354,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,149,000 after purchasing an additional 287,800 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.