Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FITB. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

