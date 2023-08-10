Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $124.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.86.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $9,852,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 115.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

