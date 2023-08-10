Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 90,035 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,684% compared to the average volume of 1,882 call options.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth $155,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth $173,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MERC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Mercer International Stock Performance

MERC stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $542.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.45. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $529.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.77 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -46.87%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

