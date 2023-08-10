ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXLS. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ExlService from $40.20 to $34.20 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.93.

EXLS stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 38.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in ExlService by 120.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

