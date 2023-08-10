EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Raised to $11.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVCM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

EVCM opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $170.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $44,506.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,854,968 shares in the company, valued at $21,628,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shane Driggers sold 2,126 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $25,044.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $44,506.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,854,968 shares in the company, valued at $21,628,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,746 shares of company stock worth $492,661. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 603.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,272 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the first quarter worth $3,112,000. Finally, Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

