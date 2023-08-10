EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $13.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

EverCommerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $170.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $157,121.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,956,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $157,121.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,956,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,273 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $50,335.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,301,269 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,948.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,746 shares of company stock worth $492,661 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after buying an additional 122,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 38,581 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

