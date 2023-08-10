Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.70

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.11), with a volume of 463,782 shares trading hands.

Goldplat Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £13.59 million, a PE ratio of 415.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

