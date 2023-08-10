Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America raised Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLVM

Sylvamo Price Performance

SLVM stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. Sylvamo has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,879,000 after purchasing an additional 235,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,445,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after purchasing an additional 242,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at about $69,597,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 159.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,762,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 212.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,359,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after acquiring an additional 924,674 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sylvamo

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.