Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,088.57

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,088.57 ($13.91) and traded as low as GBX 885 ($11.31). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 885 ($11.31), with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 975.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,088.57. The firm has a market cap of £157.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,882.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,361.70%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

