TD Cowen Lowers Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) to Market Perform

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth about $1,341,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth about $1,563,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Thoughtworks by 24.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 3,368.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.