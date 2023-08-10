TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TaskUs by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

