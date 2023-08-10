EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Lowered to $8.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $188.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.12.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.85 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $78,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $25,074.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 158,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 12,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $78,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,271 shares of company stock valued at $196,939. Company insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EverQuote by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in EverQuote by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

