EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,591.29

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,591.29 ($20.34) and traded as low as GBX 1,497 ($19.13). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,504 ($19.22), with a volume of 121,375 shares trading hands.

EMIS Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,397.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,590.68. The company has a market cap of £962.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2,911.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

EMIS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a GBX 21.10 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $17.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EMIS Group Company Profile

In other EMIS Group news, insider Andy Thorburn sold 8,649 shares of EMIS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.18), for a total value of £116,242.56 ($148,552.79). In other news, insider Peter Southby sold 7,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,336 ($17.07), for a total transaction of £105,984.88 ($135,443.94). Also, insider Andy Thorburn sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.18), for a total value of £116,242.56 ($148,552.79). Insiders have bought a total of 32 shares of company stock valued at $30,524 in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

