EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,591.29

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,591.29 ($20.34) and traded as low as GBX 1,497 ($19.13). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,504 ($19.22), with a volume of 121,375 shares trading hands.
EMIS Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,397.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,590.68. The company has a market cap of £962.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2,911.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.
EMIS Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a GBX 21.10 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $17.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
EMIS Group Company Profile
EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EMIS Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Best Renewable Energy Stocks as Summer Heat Builds
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Kinder Morgan Shines With Dividend Yield, Cash Flow, Buybacks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.