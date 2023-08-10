Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

