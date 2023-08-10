Anthony E. Terry Buys 1,800 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.60. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Barclays cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

