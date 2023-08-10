Dorman Lynn Strahan Sells 2,500 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $206,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,549.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX opened at $82.34 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $57.64 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Kirby by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

