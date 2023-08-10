Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $178.58 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

