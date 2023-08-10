Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,426 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,849 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Performance Food Group worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $511,561 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Performance Food Group

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.