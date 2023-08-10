Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

