Perpetual Ltd Buys New Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Wendy’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Wendy’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wendy’s by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

