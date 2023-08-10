Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Buys $110,900.00 in Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) insider Elias Sabo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 331,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,900.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elias Sabo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Elias Sabo purchased 45,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,100.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Elias Sabo purchased 4,784 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,666.08.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Elias Sabo bought 14,144 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $265,482.88.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CODI opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.75. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $25.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $524.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 256.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CODI. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 216.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Further Reading

