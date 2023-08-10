iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,506 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $144.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.36.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

