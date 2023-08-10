Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 388.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $46.73 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

