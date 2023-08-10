Christopher Heery Sells 3,000 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at $275,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $95,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Christopher Heery sold 500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

Arcellx Price Performance

ACLX opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of -0.69. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($3.10). The business had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACLX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter worth about $911,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

