Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Holdings Increased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 109.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,034,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,815,000 after purchasing an additional 541,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,968,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,169,000 after purchasing an additional 271,913 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 in the last 90 days. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Report on EVRG

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.